Oneohtrix Point Never announces new album, Age Of, shares title track: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never, photo by Atilba Jefferson

Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin had an exciting 2017, what with the electronic artist collaborating with the likes of David Byrne, Iggy Pop, and Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler in addition to winning the Soundtrack Award at Cannes for his anxious Good Time score. Now, Lopatin is back with a brand new album, his first studio LP since 2015’s wonderful Garden of Delete.

The album is called Age Of, and a press release describes it as “weaving a tapestry of disparate musical histories — early music, country and folk balladry, melodic pop, computer music and much, much more.” It’s due out June 1st via Warp Records.

You can hear the album’s title track, a ghostly, digitized cut evoking a malfunctioning medieval bard, in the trailer for Oneohtrix Point Never’s upcoming MYRIAD performances, which you can view below. A theatrical installation presenting Lopatin’s music as a “four-part epochal song cycle,” the performances are described as a “hyperstitial ‘concertscape’ imagined from the perspective of an alien intelligence” that will be “oriented around behaviorally choreographed set pieces and lighting.” The installation, the description continues, will “[place] the audience inside the architecture of the music itself.” All performances will take place at New York City’s Park Avenue Armory in conjunction with the Red Bull Music Festival New York.

MYRIAD’s initial performances on May 22nd and May 24th have already sold out, but a third show was just added. Taking place on the 24th at 7 p.m., the new show’s tickets will go on sale tomorrow, April 5th, at 10 a.m. EST. Check the installation’s site for more details, and check out the trailer below.

Pre-sales for Age Of are ongoing here. See the artwork, tracklist, and current tour dates below.

Age Of Artwork:



Age Of Tracklist:

01. Age Of

02. Babylon

03. Manifold

04. The Station

05. Toys 2

06. Black Snow

07. myriad.industries

08. Warning

09. We’ll Take It

10. Same

11. RayCats

12. Still Stuff That Doesn’t Happen

13. Last Known Image of a Song

Oneohtrix Point Never 2018 Tour Dates:

05/30-06/03 – Barcelona, SP @ Primavera Sound

05/22 – New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory (MYRIAD performance)

05/24 – New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory (MYRIAD 7 p.m. performance)

05/24 – New York, NY @ Park Avenue Armory (MYRIAD 9 p.m. performance)

07/07 – London, UK @ The Barbican