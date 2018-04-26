Oneohtrix Point Never shares new song “Black Snow” featuring ANOHNI: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never, photo by Blake Wood

The latest Oneohtrix Point Never release from Daniel Lopatin arrives June 1st via Warp Records. Entitled Age Of, the 13-track LP has been described as a “weaving a tapestry of disparate musical histories — early music, country and folk balladry, melodic pop, computer music and much, much more.” Our first taste of this sonic collage came via the album’s ghostly, digitized title track. Now, Lopatin has broken off a second preview in “Black Snow”, featuring vocals from ANOHNI.

As a press release has this to say about the track:

The lyrics on ‘Black Snow’ take their inspiration from Nick Land and the Cybernetic Culture Research Unit he co-founded; a 1990’s collective of artist-philosophers that produced works of performance art, poetry and fiction and is most definitely worth a late-night internet spiral or two. The original text is detourned into a lyric that equates the incomprehensible hugeness of nuclear war to UHF fuzz, whilst addressing the idea that we are a species destined for confusion. The song’s breakdown is courtesy of a uniqle instrument invented by Hans Reichel in 1987 called the Daxophone, and the outro is dominated by a house music-inspired organ riff shot through waves of noise. An extremely catchy, mutated pop song whose ancestry might fall somewhere between the mood of The Seventh Continent and Bruce Cockburn’s ‘If I Had A Rocket Launcher’.

Take a listen to “Black Snow” via its unsettling video, which Lopatin directed himself:

ANOHNI appears on three other album tracks: “We’ll Take It”, “Same”, and “Still Stuff That Doesn’t Happen”. Another notable contributor is James Blake, who co-produced and mixed the album in addition to playing keyboard on three tracks. Pre-orders for Age Of are now ongoing here.