Outside Lands reveals 2018 lineup: Florence + The Machine, The Weeknd, Janet Jackson to headline

Florence and the Machine (Eric Tra), Mac DeMarco (Philip Cosores), James Blake (David Brendan Hall)

Outside Lands has revealed its 2018 lineup. Now in its 11th year, the festival return to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from August 10-12th.

Florence and the Machine, The Weeknd, and Janet Jackson top this year’s bill. Other notable acts include Future, Beck, Bon Iver, James Blake, CHVRCHES, N.E.R.D., Portugal. the Man, Huey Lewis & The News, Carly Rae Jepsen, Father John Misty, Chromeo, Mac DeMarco, Broken Social Scene, and Jamie xx.

Also playing are Odesza, Tycho, The Internet, Jessie Ware, Margo Price, BØRNS, Kelela, Perfume Genius, GoldLink, Daniel Caesar, The Mountain Goats, Lizzo, Big Gigantic, Tash Sultana, Lucy Dacus, Amen Dunes, The Growlers, SOB X RBE, Knox Fortune, Nick Mulvey, LAUV, Mikky Ekko, and more.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale starting Thursday, April 5th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit the festival’s website for more info.