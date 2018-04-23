Pallbearer announce new tour dates for 2018

Arkansas doom metal band Pallbearer has scheduled new US tour dates in support of their 2017 LP, Heartless.
The itinerary includes a number of shows alongside Obituary and Skeletonwitch, as well as a one-off date supporting System of a Down. There’s some headlining shows mixed in as well. See the full itinerary below.
Pallbearer 2018 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *
05/03 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger *
05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *
05/05 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre *
05/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair *
05/08 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *
05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *
05/10 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory *
05/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom *
05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *
05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *
05/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *
05/16 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *
05/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *
05/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *
05/21 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *
05/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *
05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *
05/25 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge *
05/26 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse *
05/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red *
05/29 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *
05/30 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *
05/31 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *
06/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *
06/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven Lounge *
06/03 – Miami, FL @ The Ground *
06/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Mutants of the Monster Festival
06/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Guthrie Green
07/11-15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/26 – Hamden, CT @ The Space
07/27 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal
07/29 – Bangor, ME @ Impact Festival
07/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
07/31 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
10/13 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater ^
* w/ Obituary, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt
^ w/ System Of A Down, Incubus
Last week, Pallbearer release a new single called “Dropout”, which you can stream below.