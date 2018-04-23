Pallbearer announce new tour dates for 2018

Pallbearer

Arkansas doom metal band Pallbearer has scheduled new US tour dates in support of their 2017 LP, Heartless.

The itinerary includes a number of shows alongside Obituary and Skeletonwitch, as well as a one-off date supporting System of a Down. There’s some headlining shows mixed in as well. See the full itinerary below.

Pallbearer 2018 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

05/03 – Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger *

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

05/05 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre *

05/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair *

05/08 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

05/09 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda *

05/10 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory *

05/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom *

05/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic *

05/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro *

05/15 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

05/16 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

05/18 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

05/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

05/21 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

05/22 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

05/25 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge *

05/26 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse *

05/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Club Red *

05/29 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

05/30 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

05/31 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *

06/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

06/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Haven Lounge *

06/03 – Miami, FL @ The Ground *

06/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Mutants of the Monster Festival

06/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Guthrie Green

07/11-15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/26 – Hamden, CT @ The Space

07/27 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

07/28 – Montreal, QC @ Heavy Montreal

07/29 – Bangor, ME @ Impact Festival

07/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

07/31 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

10/13 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater ^

* w/ Obituary, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt

^ w/ System Of A Down, Incubus

Last week, Pallbearer release a new single called “Dropout”, which you can stream below.