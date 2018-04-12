Pallbearer unveil winding new single “Dropout”: Stream

Pallbearer

Doom metal outfit Pallbearer have returned today with their first new song since Heartless, one of our 50 favorite albums of 2017. The track is called “Dropout” and comes courtesy of Adult Swim’s expansive and eclectic Singles Program.

“We have almost always written music intended to exist as part of an album, with common musical and lyrical threads that tie many elements together into one release,” the Arkansas band shared in a statement. “Being freed from those confines in recording this song allowed us to explore themes and immediacy that might not have been uncovered in our more typical ‘large format’ composition process.”

Below, take a listen to “Dropout”, whose winding, fiery guitars cut through an atmospheric haze of vocals and and pulsing drums.

This October, Pallbearer will tour alongside System of a Down when the hard rock titans play their first US dates since 2015.

As for Adult Swim, previous weeks of the Singles Program gave us releases from Dinosaur Jr., Run the Jewels, Saba, and Washed Out. Catch up here.