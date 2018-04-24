Parquet Courts perform “Wide Awake” on Ellen: Watch

Parquet Courts on Ellen

Bless Ellen DeGeneres and her musical tastes. If she hears a catchy tune she can get down with, whether it’s from a rap phenom like Future or indie favorites such as Spoon, she’ll find space for it on her daytime talkshow. So even though the midday mom crowd doesn’t seem like the proper audience for a band like Parquet Courts, it didn’t stop DeGeneres from welcoming them to her show today.

The Brooklyn garage rockers supported their forthcoming LP, Wide Awake!, by delivering the album’s title track. Accompanying them were a bunch of friends from Destruction Unit, Woods, The Ukiah Drag, and Drawing Boards, as well as Mary Lattimore. One of the guests even played along by clapping a giant clothespin. Check out the boisterous, grooving performance below.

Produced by Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, Wide Awake! follows 2016’s Human Performance. It’s out May 18th via Rough Trade.