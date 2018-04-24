Menu
Parquet Courts perform “Wide Awake” on Ellen: Watch

Supporting their upcoming album in the least likely of places

by
on April 24, 2018, 11:08am
Bless Ellen DeGeneres and her musical tastes. If she hears a catchy tune she can get down with, whether it’s from a rap phenom like Future or indie favorites such as Spoon, she’ll find space for it on her daytime talkshow. So even though the midday mom crowd doesn’t seem like the proper audience for a band like Parquet Courts, it didn’t stop DeGeneres from welcoming them to her show today.

The Brooklyn garage rockers supported their forthcoming LP, Wide Awake!, by delivering the album’s title track. Accompanying them were a bunch of friends from Destruction Unit, Woods, The Ukiah Drag, and Drawing Boards, as well as Mary Lattimore. One of the guests even played along by clapping a giant clothespin. Check out the boisterous, grooving performance below.

Produced by Brian Burton, aka Danger MouseWide Awake! follows 2016’s Human PerformanceIt’s out May 18th via Rough Trade.

