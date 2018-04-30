Parquet Courts share new song, “Mardi Gras Beads”, plus US tour dates: Stream

Parquet Courts are preparing to deliver their forthcoming album, Wide Awake!, arriving May 18th through Rough Trade. Today, the Brooklyn outfit shares their new single, “Mardi Gras Beads”, and its accompanying music video.
The track is the first Wide Awake! single written by Austin Brown shared so far, and was first released as a Record Store Day exclusive. It’s said to be representative of a “more tender and emotionally exposed side” of the album. “It’s a song about commitment to yourself for better or worse,” Brown shares through a press release.
Directed by Brother Willis, the music video was filmed during Mardi Gras and features plenty of footage from the New Orleans festivities. In it, the garage rockers put up a missing person flyer for Brown as they go searching for the vocalist/guitarist. Eventually, they reunite at their scheduled show. Watch it below.
Parquet Courts previously previewed Wide Awake! with “Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience”, written by A. Savage.
In related news, Parquet Courts have announced a new string of fall West Coast tour dates and promise to reveal an upcoming New York show in the near future. Check out their complete itinerary below, which includes festival dates at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Chicago’s Lollapolooza, and Missoula Montana’s Travelers’ Rest.
Parquet Courts 2018 Tour Dates:
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale &
05/24 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom *
05/25 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *
05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre *
05/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *
05/30 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *
05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
06/01 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *
06/02 – St Louis, MO @ Ready Room *
06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
06/05 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *
06/06 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
06/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
06/15 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island
07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
07/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
07/06 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
07/08 – Hérouville saint Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard Festival
07/12 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival
07/14 – Beccles, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/15 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun
07/17 – Duedingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
07/19 – St. Tropez, FR @ Plage de Rock
07/20 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz En Ete
07/22 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapolooza
08/04-5 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival
09/17-22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival
09/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
09/28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
* = w/ Goat Girl