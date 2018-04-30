Parquet Courts share new song, “Mardi Gras Beads”, plus US tour dates: Stream

Parquet Courts in “Mardi Gras Beads” video

Parquet Courts are preparing to deliver their forthcoming album, Wide Awake!, arriving May 18th through Rough Trade. Today, the Brooklyn outfit shares their new single, “Mardi Gras Beads”, and its accompanying music video.

The track is the first Wide Awake! single written by Austin Brown shared so far, and was first released as a Record Store Day exclusive. It’s said to be representative of a “more tender and emotionally exposed side” of the album. “It’s a song about commitment to yourself for better or worse,” Brown shares through a press release.

Directed by Brother Willis, the music video was filmed during Mardi Gras and features plenty of footage from the New Orleans festivities. In it, the garage rockers put up a missing person flyer for Brown as they go searching for the vocalist/guitarist. Eventually, they reunite at their scheduled show. Watch it below.

Parquet Courts previously previewed Wide Awake! with “Almost Had To Start A Fight / In And Out Of Patience”, written by A. Savage.

In related news, Parquet Courts have announced a new string of fall West Coast tour dates and promise to reveal an upcoming New York show in the near future. Check out their complete itinerary below, which includes festival dates at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees, Chicago’s Lollapolooza, and Missoula Montana’s Travelers’ Rest.

Parquet Courts 2018 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale &

05/24 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom *

05/25 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

05/26 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre *

05/28 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

05/30 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

05/31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

06/01 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

06/02 – St Louis, MO @ Ready Room *

06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

06/05 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel *

06/06 – Carborro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

06/07 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/15 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

07/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

07/06 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

07/08 – Hérouville saint Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard Festival

07/12 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival

07/14 – Beccles, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/15 – Kortrijk, BE @ De Kreun

07/17 – Duedingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

07/19 – St. Tropez, FR @ Plage de Rock

07/20 – Biarritz, FR @ Biarritz En Ete

07/22 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapolooza

08/04-5 – Missoula, MT @ Travelers’ Rest Festival

09/17-22 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

09/28 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

* = w/ Goat Girl