Patti Smith joined by Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe in NYC: Watch

On Monday evening, the new Patti Smith documentary Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band received its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Early reactions to the Steven Sebring-directed film have been positive, but fans were probably equally excited by the short set the iconic punk poet played following the screening at New York’s Beacon Theatre.
Smith and her band performed just six songs, but the final two featured some notable surprise guests. Bruce Springsteen joined Smith for “Because the Night”, a track he penned but of which she made famous. Afterward, Springsteen stayed on stage as Smith’s daughter, Jesse Paris Smith, and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe joined the party for Smith’s classic closer, “People Have the Power”. Watch fan-shot footage of both songs below.