Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt sign on for Mad About You revival

Mad About You

Mad About You is the latest 90’s television sitcom to receive a revival. According to EW, the show’s original stars, Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, have both closed deals with Sony Pictures Television for the forthcoming reboot. Co-creator Danny Jacobson is also on board to return, EW reports.

A previous report from The Hollywood Reporter says the show will be set in the present day and follow Paul and Jamie in the wake of their 17-year-old daughter, Mabel’s college acceptance. The original Mad About You ending, which featured a series of nonsequential flash forwards describing the family’s next 20 years, will be disregarded.

Mad About You originally ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1999 on NBC. Sony doesn’t yet have a deal with a network to air the new episodes, but given the success of the recent Roseanne and Will & Grace reboots, the studio is anticipating a multitude of suitors.