Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt sign on for Mad About You revival

Mad About You is the latest 90’s television sitcom to receive a revival. According to EW, the show’s original stars, Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, have both closed deals with Sony Pictures Television for the forthcoming reboot. Co-creator Danny Jacobson is also on board to return, EW reports.
A previous report from The Hollywood Reporter says the show will be set in the present day and follow Paul and Jamie in the wake of their 17-year-old daughter, Mabel’s college acceptance. The original Mad About You ending, which featured a series of nonsequential flash forwards describing the family’s next 20 years, will be disregarded.