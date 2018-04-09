Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Physical copies of Frank Ocean’s Endless have finally shipped

The long-awaited version of Endless boasts "Mitsubishi Sony"

by
on April 09, 2018, 5:15pm
0 comments
Frank Ocean's Endless vinyl
Frank Ocean's Endless vinyl

Fans of Frank Ocean have been waiting months to get their copies of Endless on vinyl. The R&B crooner put physical versions of the 2016 album up for sale on Cyber Monday last year, with the promise of shipments in six to eight weeks. Cut to four months later, and many fans were still frustratingly anticipating their CD, VHS, and/or vinyl copies.

Well, their long wait is finally over, as fans have started receiving their cherished goodies. People all over social media and reddit have started posting pictures of the Endless merch, and you can peep some below. Many are also claiming that the version of “Mitsubishi Sony” on the hard copies features an extended outro.

Sources

Previous Story
The National announce There’s No Leaving New York Festival, featuring Future Islands, Cat Power, more
Next Story
Album Review: Cardi B Dazzles and Delivers on Invasion of Privacy
No comments