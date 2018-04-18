Portugal. the Man rep Portland with “Live in the Moment” performance on Kimmel: Watch

Portugal. the Man on Kimmel

You gotta hand it to Portugal. the Man; as often as they’ve been making TV appearances lately, you’d think it’d get boring seeing them support Woodstock. Yet each performance adds a little something different, whether it be bringing a string section to Conan, a marching band to Ellen, or a children’s chorus and a drumline to Colbert. They changed things up once again last night with their appearance on Kimmel.

For the performance of “Live in the Moment”, they were backed by a string quartet all repping their adopted home of Portland, Oregon by wearing Portland Trail Blazers jerseys. (The Blazers are currently down 2-0 to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA playoffs.) PTM also added a slight twist to thee song itself, using pitch modulation and reverb to up the psychedelic ante. Check out the replay below.

After appearing at Coachella this past weekend (and doing it again this upcoming one), Portugal. the Man have a summer tour itinerary filled with festival appearances. They’ll be hitting up Boston Calling, Firefly, Mountain Jam, Osheaga, Lollapalooza, and so many others. Find their full fest itinerary here, and watch their interview with Consequence of Sound from last year’s Austin City Limits below.