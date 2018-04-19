Prince’s death investigation concludes with no criminal charges

Prince

The two-year investigation into Prince’s death has concluded without criminal charges.

Prince died of a fentanyl drug overdose on April 21st, 2016 at the age of 57. As Prince did not have a prescription for the drug, police subsequently launched an investigation during which they questioned Prince’s former doctors and employees of his Paisley Park estate.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Carver Country district attorney Mark Metz said there was “no reliable evidence of how Prince obtained” the fatal drug, according to the New York Times. “We have no direct evidence that a specific person provided the fentanyl to Prince,” Metz said, adding that the investigation also uncovered “no sinister motive, intent or conspiracy to murder Prince.”

Though he was not charged, one of Prince’s doctors, Michael Schulenberg, has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation, his lawyer announced on Thursday. Dr. Schulenberg previously told investigators that he had prescribed an opiate painkiller to the singer in someone else’s name to protect Prince’s privacy. As part of the settlement, Dr. Schulenberg admitted no liability and maintained he did not prescribe drugs to anyone with the intention they be given to Prince. Investigators said the pills prescribed by Dr. Schulenberg were not the ones that led to Prince’s death.

Prince began using fentanyl to manage chronic hip pain sustained from years of performing. Six days prior to his death, his chartered jet was forced to making an emergency landing to receive medical care for an opioid overdose. Following the incident, a friend of Prince reached out to an opioid addiction special to assist the musician in curbing his addition, but their appointment wasn’t scheduled until a day after Prince’s death on April 21st.