Princess Nokia drops new mixtape, A Girl Cried Red: Stream

Princess Nokia, photo by David Brendan Hall

Today marks the release of a brand new mixtape from New York City rapper Princess Nokia (née Destiny Frasqueri). Titled A Girl Cried Red, it arrives courtesy of Rough Trade Records. Listen to it below.

Her first release since last year’s 1992 Deluxe, the self-described “emo mixtape” was announced on Nokia’s Instagram account last night. And by “emo,” Nokia doesn’t just mean “emotional.” A press statement says the mixtape “draws on influences as varied as the introverted acoustic sounds of Elliott Smith to the bombastic pop-punk energy of Paramore.

And you can hear it in the mixtape’s lead single, “Your Eyes Are Bleeding”, which finds the singer adopting the nasally, yearning vocal affectations of the emo sect. The lyrics, too, are about as Taking Back Sunday as they come. “Smash my heart in pieces, it looks so good on the floor,” she sings. “Now I really hate you, and I wanna hate you more.”

Nokia and Milah Libin directed the funny, self-aware clip, which finds Nokia alternating between a melancholy car ride and a White Castle as tour footage from the past few years interjects like so many warm memories. Check it out below.

You can hear the rest of it via your digital platform of choice, or below.

On the heels of 1992 Deluxe, Nokia launched a GoFundMe relief page to assist with post-hurricane rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico. After playing Coachella this weekend, Nokia will hit the road for a tour of North America and Europe. Along the way, she’ll play festivals such as Miami’s Rolling Loud, Dublin’s Longitude, and Germany’s Melt! Festival, among others.

See the mixtape’s artwork and tracklist below, as well as her full tour itinerary.

A Girl Cried Red Artwork:

A Girl Cried Red Tracklist:

01. Flowers and Rope

02. Your Eyes Are Bleeding

03. For The Night

04. Look Up Kid

05. Interlude

06. Morphine

07. At The Top

08. Little Angel

Princess Nokia 2018 Tour Dates:

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

05/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival

05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Secret Location TBA

05/26 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival

05/27 – A Coruna, ES @ Inn Club

05/31 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus 117 Academy

06/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Distortion Festival

06/02 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/16 – Richmond, CA @ FEELS 6 @

07/07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock

07/08 – Zamárdi, HU @ Balaton Sound Festival

07/13 – Dublin, IR @ Longitude Festival

07/14 – Dour, BL @ Dour Festival

07/15 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/19 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival

07/ 20 – Lisbon PT @ Super Bock

07/21 – Seyðisfjörður, IS @ LungA Art Festival

08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival

08/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

08/21 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall