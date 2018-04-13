Princess Nokia drops new mixtape, A Girl Cried Red: Stream

Today marks the release of a brand new mixtape from New York City rapper Princess Nokia (née Destiny Frasqueri). Titled A Girl Cried Red, it arrives courtesy of Rough Trade Records. Listen to it below.
Her first release since last year’s 1992 Deluxe, the self-described “emo mixtape” was announced on Nokia’s Instagram account last night. And by “emo,” Nokia doesn’t just mean “emotional.” A press statement says the mixtape “draws on influences as varied as the introverted acoustic sounds of Elliott Smith to the bombastic pop-punk energy of Paramore.
And you can hear it in the mixtape’s lead single, “Your Eyes Are Bleeding”, which finds the singer adopting the nasally, yearning vocal affectations of the emo sect. The lyrics, too, are about as Taking Back Sunday as they come. “Smash my heart in pieces, it looks so good on the floor,” she sings. “Now I really hate you, and I wanna hate you more.”
Nokia and Milah Libin directed the funny, self-aware clip, which finds Nokia alternating between a melancholy car ride and a White Castle as tour footage from the past few years interjects like so many warm memories. Check it out below.
You can hear the rest of it via your digital platform of choice, or below.
On the heels of 1992 Deluxe, Nokia launched a GoFundMe relief page to assist with post-hurricane rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico. After playing Coachella this weekend, Nokia will hit the road for a tour of North America and Europe. Along the way, she’ll play festivals such as Miami’s Rolling Loud, Dublin’s Longitude, and Germany’s Melt! Festival, among others.
See the mixtape’s artwork and tracklist below, as well as her full tour itinerary.
A Girl Cried Red Artwork:
A Girl Cried Red Tracklist:
01. Flowers and Rope
02. Your Eyes Are Bleeding
03. For The Night
04. Look Up Kid
05. Interlude
06. Morphine
07. At The Top
08. Little Angel
Princess Nokia 2018 Tour Dates:
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/20 – San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/29 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
05/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
05/12 – Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud Festival
05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Secret Location TBA
05/26 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas Festival
05/27 – A Coruna, ES @ Inn Club
05/31 – Athens, GR @ Piraeus 117 Academy
06/01 – Copenhagen, DK @ Distortion Festival
06/02 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/16 – Richmond, CA @ FEELS 6 @
07/07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock
07/08 – Zamárdi, HU @ Balaton Sound Festival
07/13 – Dublin, IR @ Longitude Festival
07/14 – Dour, BL @ Dour Festival
07/15 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/19 – Benicassim, ES @ Benicassim Festival
07/ 20 – Lisbon PT @ Super Bock
07/21 – Seyðisfjörður, IS @ LungA Art Festival
08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival
08/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
08/21 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall