R.I.P. Avicii, superstar DJ has died

Swedish superstar DJ Avicii has died, according to a statement from his publicist, who says the 28-year-old musician was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday afternoon. His cause of death was not immediately clear.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii,” the statement reads. “He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Avicii found initial mainstream success with his 2011 single, “Levels”, which hit No. 1 on the US dance charts. The following year, he teamed up with David Guetta for “Sunshine”, earning him his first Grammy for Best Dance Recording. That same year, he became the first DJ to headline Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In 2013, Avicii released his debut studio album, True, which contained his most successful single, “Wake Me Up”. The track went No. 1 in 20 countries, including a 14-week stint atop the U.S. Dance/Electronic charts. It was also the number one most streamed song on Spotify’s Global Chart.

In 2014, Avicii worked with Coldplay on their track “A Head Full of Stars”. His sophomore album, Stories, released the following year, contained collaborations with Coldplay’s Chris Martin and the Zac Brown Band.

However, throughout his career, Avicii also dealt with numerous health problems, including acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. In 2014, he had surgery to remove his gallbladder and appendix. These issues eventually led Avicii to retire from touring in 2016, though he continued to make new music.

