R.I.P. Miloš Forman, Oscar-winning director has died at 86

Miloš Forman on the set of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

Miloš Forman, the Oscar-winning director behind such classic films as One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Amadeus, has died at the age of 86.

Forman passed away Friday after a short illness, according to his wife Martina, who confirmed news of his death to The Hollywood Reporter.

A native of Czechoslovakia, Forman was considered one of the most accomplished directors of his generation. Collectively, his films amassed 33 Academy Award nominations, of which they won 13. His first Oscar nomination came with 1965’s The Loves of a Blonde, which was in contention for Best Foreign Language Film. His 1967 film, The Fireman’s Ball, received a nomination in the same category, but also caused Forman considerable blowback in his native Czechoslovakia, which didn’t take kindly to its satire of Communism and was subsequently banned throughout the Soviet Union. As a result, Forman was forced to exile to the US.

In 1976, Forman helmed an adaption of Ken Kesey’s 1962 novel, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Starring Jack Nicholson, the film earned universal praise and became only the second film ever to win all five major Academy Awards (Best Picture, Actor in Leading Role, Actress in Leading Role, Director, and Screenplay).

Forman delivered another cinematic masterpiece in 1985 with his adaption of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The movie won eight of its 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor (F. Murray Abraham).

Other notable films in Forman’s canon include his 1979 adaption of Hair; 1999’s The People vs. Larry Flynt; and 1999’s Andy Kaufman biopic, Man on the Moon.