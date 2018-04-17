R. Kelly accused of knowingly transmitting STD, police are investigating

R. Kelly

Another day, another allegation of sexual misconduct against R. Kelly. The Washington Post reports that a young woman filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department last week, accusing the R&B singer of knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease while she was “being groomed to join Kelly’s sex cult.” The woman was 19 at the time of the allegations.

In a statement to the Post, Philadelphia attorney Lee Merritt adds that “our client was the victim of several forms of criminal misconduct by Kelly, ­including, but not limited to, unlawful restraint, furnishing alcohol and illegal drugs to a minor, and aggravated assault (via the referenced intentional STD infection).” Later, Merritt says “Kelly gradually introduced the cult to our client over the course of their relationship, culminating with an explanation that she would have to sign a contract and offer collateral information about herself and her family for Kelly’s protection.” These details align with the disturbing allegations, published last year by Buzzfeed, that Kelly imprisons women in a multi-state operation that many have likened to a “sex cult.”

In a statement released to Spin, the Dallas Police Department provided the following statement:

On April 9, 2018, a 20-year-old female complainant came to Jack Evans Police Headquarters to report an incident between her and an adult male that was alleged to have occurred in December 2017. The complainant stated she was in a consensual sexual relationship with an adult male who knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease (STD) in Dallas. Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Division are working with the Dallas County District Attorney’s office to review this incident. This incident is not being investigated as a sexual assault since both parties were consenting adults.

A Kelly representative tells the post that the singer “categorically denies all claims and allegations” related to this new complaint.

In the fall, a former girlfriend of Kelly’s spoke to Rolling Stone about her own harrowing experiences with Kelly, which included being held against her will, forced intercourse with Kelly’s other girlfriends, and demands regarding her attire and diet.