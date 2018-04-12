Radiohead kick off 2018 tour in Santiago, Chile: Setlist + Video

Radiohead performing in Santiago, Chile

Radiohead hit the stage in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday night for their first concert of 2018.

The setlist spanned 26 songs, including two encores. To kick things off, Radiohead played the Kid A track “Treefingers” before segueing into “Daydreaming” from their 2016 LP, A Moon Shaped Pool. Other notable songs on the setlist included “Airbag”, “Where I End and You Begin”, “The Numbers”, and “Idioteque”. The first encore featured “Fake Plastic Trees”, “The Bends”, “Exit Music (for a Film)”, and “Reckoner”. The night then concluded with a second encore consisting of “Nude”, “Paranoid Android”, and “Karma Police”.

Check out the full setlist, along with fan-shot footage of “Airbag”, “Let Down”, and “Reckoner” below. You can also watch a Periscope stream of an official webcast stream here.

Setlist:

Daydreaming (with “Treefingers” intro)

Ful Stop

Airbag

Myxomatosis

Where I End and You Begin

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

Let Down

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Bloom

Identikit

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

The Numbers

2 + 2 = 5

Bodysnatchers

Idioteque

Encore:

Fake Plastic Trees

The Bends

Feral

Lotus Flower

Exit Music (for a Film)

Reckoner

Encore 2:

Nude

Paranoid Android

Karma Police

Tonight’s show in Santiago marked the start of a South American tour that also includes dates in Peru, Brasil, and Colombia. Come July, Radiohead will embark on a new leg of North American tour dates. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Radiohead 2018 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/17 – Lima, PR @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/20 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Jeunesse Arena (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/22 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival) *^

04/25 – Bogota, CO @ Simon Bolivar Park (Soundhearts Festival) *^

07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena

07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

* = w/ Flying Lotus

^ = w/ Junun