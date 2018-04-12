Radiohead kick off 2018 tour in Santiago, Chile: Setlist + Video

Radiohead hit the stage in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday night for their first concert of 2018.
The setlist spanned 26 songs, including two encores. To kick things off, Radiohead played the Kid A track “Treefingers” before segueing into “Daydreaming” from their 2016 LP, A Moon Shaped Pool. Other notable songs on the setlist included “Airbag”, “Where I End and You Begin”, “The Numbers”, and “Idioteque”. The first encore featured “Fake Plastic Trees”, “The Bends”, “Exit Music (for a Film)”, and “Reckoner”. The night then concluded with a second encore consisting of “Nude”, “Paranoid Android”, and “Karma Police”.
Check out the full setlist, along with fan-shot footage of “Airbag”, “Let Down”, and “Reckoner” below. You can also watch a Periscope stream of an official webcast stream here.
Setlist:
Daydreaming (with “Treefingers” intro)
Ful Stop
Airbag
Myxomatosis
Where I End and You Begin
All I Need
Pyramid Song
Everything in Its Right Place
Let Down
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
Bloom
Identikit
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
The Numbers
2 + 2 = 5
Bodysnatchers
Idioteque
Encore:
Fake Plastic Trees
The Bends
Feral
Lotus Flower
Exit Music (for a Film)
Reckoner
Encore 2:
Nude
Paranoid Android
Karma Police
Tonight’s show in Santiago marked the start of a South American tour that also includes dates in Peru, Brasil, and Colombia. Come July, Radiohead will embark on a new leg of North American tour dates. See the full itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Radiohead 2018 Tour Dates:
04/14 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Tecnopolis (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/17 – Lima, PR @ Estadio Nacional (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/20 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Jeunesse Arena (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/22 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque (Soundhearts Festival) *^
04/25 – Bogota, CO @ Simon Bolivar Park (Soundhearts Festival) *^
07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/20 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ US Bank Arena
07/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
* = w/ Flying Lotus
^ = w/ Junun