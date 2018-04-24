Radiohead perform acoustic version of “True Love Waits” for first time in 15 years: Watch

Radiohead, photo by Philip Cosores

The origins of Radiohead’s “True Love Waits” date back nearly two decades. For years, it was performed live by frontman Thom Yorke as a solo acoustic arrangement, a version of which can be heard on 2001’s I Might Be Wrong live album. Years later, a studio version of “True Love Waits” finally surfaced on 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool, albeit retooled as a minimal piano ballad. Since then, Radiohead have opted to play that latter version in concert. However, in an unplanned moment during a gig in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, Yorke surprised fans by resurrecting the original acoustic arrangement live for the first time since 2003. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Earlier on in Radiohead’s South American tour, Yorke performed an a capella version of “The Gloaming”.