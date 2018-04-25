Rae Sremmurd bare their fangs in freaky new video for Travis Scott collaboration “Close”: Watch

Rae Sremmurd's video for "Close"

Well, here’s an early contender for one of the best videos of the year. Rae Sremmurd, who continue to tease their forthcoming triple album SR3MM, have shared a video for its melancholic, quietly eerie Travis Scott collaboration “Close”. Let’s just say it’s, well, probably not what you were expecting.

After a slow, scene-setting intro, the parking lot and back alley of a liquor store transforms into a playground for vampire. The boys’ dates end up feasting on their necks before bringing them back to life with fangs of their own. Director Mike Piscitelli pairs glaring fluorescents and sickly neon shades with the looming specter of a full moon, creating a truly vivid horrorscape. Watch it below.

(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)

The Mississippi duo’s follow-up to Sremmlife 2 is comprised of two solo projects (Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction) and a proper Rae Sremmurd record. Previously, we’ve heard a slew of singles, including the Juicy J-featuring “Powerglide”, the Pharrell collab “Chanel”, and “T’d Up”, produced by Metro Boomin’.

SR3MM arrives… whenever they feel like it.