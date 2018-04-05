Rae Sremmurd team up with Pharrell on “Chanel”: Stream

Cover Artwork for Rae Sremmurd's "Chanel"

Rae Sremmurd have shared “Chanel”, the latest offering from their upcoming triple album, SR3MM. Loosely billed as a Slim Jxmmi solo track, it’s produced by Mike WiLL Made It and features Pharrell.

Over the Atlanta producer’s ominous production, Slim Jxmmi spits game to a potential lover before a swaggering verse from Swae Lee. Meanwhile, Pharrell breaks out yet another alter ego while croaking his bars on the final verse — think Future on “King’s Dead”. Hear it below.

SR3MM will feature a self-titled group release and two solo projects: Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction. Executive producer Mike WiLL Made It recently revealed the 27-track collection will feature appearances from The Weeknd, Future, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams, and Travis Scott.