Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea is publishing his memoir this fall

Flea, photo by Philip Cosores

It was almost exactly four years ago that we learned Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea was penning a memoir about his “young, rebellious life on the streets of LA” and “the tumultuous creative journey of the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers through its various incarnations over the last 30 years.” Now, that memoir has both a title and a release date.

As Exclaim! reports, the memoir is titled Acid For the Children and will arrive on September 25th via Grand Central Publishing. An online listing describes it thusly: “Iconic bassist and co-founder of the immortal Red Hot Chili Peppers finally tells his fascinating life story, complete with all the dizzying highs and the gutter lows you’d expect from an LA street rat turned world-famous rock star.”

When the memoir was first announced, Flea said it would swirl around topics such as upbringing in the suburbs of New York; his “jazz musician step-father”; his “complex friendship and relationship” with RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis; and his experiences with hard drugs, an area he touched on in an op-ed for Time earlier this year.

As was the case when the memoir was first announced, it appears Flea wrote the memoir without the help of a ghostwriter.