Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea and Josh Klinghoffer cover John Frusciante solo song: Watch

Flea and former Chili Peppers bandmate John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and one-time guitarist John Frusciante have butted heads in the past, but the pair clearly have affection for each other. Just recently, for example, Flea and RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer paid homage to the former member by covering one of his cuts at a recent event.

Below, check out some footage from the Silver Lake Benefit, where the duo covered Frusciante’s solo song “Before The Beginning” in addition to Funkadelic’s “Maggot Brain”.

Flea recently announced an upcoming memoir, Acid For the Children, which is due out in September. Klinghoffer, meanwhile, offered up a striking cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” last month.