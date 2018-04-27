Ric Wilson announces new EP, BANBA, shares “Split”: Stream

Ric Wilson -- "Split"

Over the last few years, Chicago’s Ric Wilson has been making waves in his hometown in all sorts of ways. When the 22-year-old wasn’t helping his Southside home as a community activist, he was honing his craft with the Young Chicago Authors. (That’s the group that helped local stars like Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Saba, Jamila Woods, Noname, and Mick Jenkins all get their start, so you know young Wilson is in good company.) His self-described “disco-rap” first made an impact on the scene with his pair of 2016 releases, The Sun is Out and Soul Bounce, which he followed up with last year’s Negrow Disco EP. Now, he’s set to drop his first effort of this year with the newly announced BANBA.

The new EP is due out May 18th on Innovative Leisure. Today, Wilson is previewing the effort with the Sen Morimoto-featuring single “Split”. “I wrote ‘Split’ in the middle of a relationship that was going south,” he says of the track. “The song is about how sometimes the best decisions you’ll make in life are the ugliest and hardest, but the healthiest for you.”

Springy, distorted synths set down a feel-good vibe, but the lyrics reveal a young man torn between the light and the dark. “Stuck between caring too much and giving up/ Victim of tweeting, but not reading enough,” Wilson raps in his melodic, colorful flow. “Split between choosing the world or choosing you/ Guess I’m addicted to choosing my own noose.”

Pre-order BANBA here, and find the art and tracklist below

BANBA EP Artwork:

BANBA EP Tracklist:

01. Banba

02. Kiddie Cocktail (feat. Erica Rene & Deme Truest

03. Sinner (feat. Kweku Collins, Nick Kosma, & Rane Raps)

04. Love Away (feat. Niko the Great)

05. Don’t Rush (feat. Patrick Pryor)

06. Split (feat. Sen Morimoto)