Rising pop songwriter King Princess grapples with heartbreak on new single “Talia”: Stream

King Princess

King Princess is the first act to ink a deal with Zelig Records, the label founded by Mark Ronson. And perhaps it’s because the super producer/songwriter sees quite a lot of himself in her young but promising artistry: King Princess’ debut single, “1950”, turned heads for its sweeping production, aching yet airtight melodies, and its subject matter of queer love. (If we’re being precise, since dropping in February, “1950” has turned upwards of 30 million Spotify heads, as well as the attention of Harry Styles and The xx’s Romy Madley Croft).

To prove she’s not just a one-hit wonder, King Princess has returned today with the follow-up to “1950”. Titled “Talia”, it continues to showcase her wide range of skills and ability to package a world of feeling into radio-ready synthpop — and without sacrificing any sense of authenticity. Think Charli XCX and maybe Shura.

“Everyone has different ways of dealing with heartbreak,” the Brooklyn-bred artist says of “Talia” in a press statement. “This was mine, and I hope it helps somebody else in the same way.” Hear it down below.

Both “1950” and “Talia” will appear on King Princess’ upcoming debut EP, due out sometime this spring.