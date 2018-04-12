Rivers Cuomo performs intimate 27-song solo show in Chicago: Setlist + Video

Weezer's Rivers Cuomo

Last month, Rivers Cuomo released “Medicine for Melancholy”, his first solo single since 2011. On Monday evening, the Weezer frontman continued to go it alone with an intimate, sold-out show at Chicago’s Beat Kitchen. Although his set was without all the bells and whistles of a typical Weezer gig — no opening or backing band, just an acoustic guitar in hand — it was a successful evening nonetheless, chock-full of Weezer hits and rarities as well as plenty of ’90s-era cover songs.

Cuomo opened the show with his rendition of the iconic REO Speedwagon single “Can’t Fight This Feeling”. He then proceeded to turn in stripped-down versions of Weezer cuts like “Say It Ain’t So”, “Buddy Holly”, “Tired of Sex”, and “Island in the Sun”. The night also featured the live debut of “(Girl We Got A) Good Thing”, taken from Weezer’s 2016 White Album.

(Read: Ranking Every Weezer Album From Worst To Best)

Other covers that popped up throughout the set: “Today” and “1979” from local alt rock heroes The Smashing Pumpkins, The Pixies classic “Where Is My Mind?”, and Green Day hits “When I Come Around” and “Basket Case”. Referring to the frontmen of both The Pumpkins and Green Day, Cuomo remarked to the audience (via the Chicago Sun-Times), “Both the Billies are so awesome.”

Cuomo’s “Medicine for Melancholy” also made an appearance on the setlist. After two encores, he eventually closed the evening with Pinkerton track “You Gave Your Love to Me Softly”.

Find fan-caught footage below, followed by the full setlist.

“Can’t Fight This Feeling” (REO Speedwagon cover):

“When I Come Around” (Green Day cover):

“Basket Case” (Green Day cover):

“Do You Wanna Get High?”:

“Falling For You”:

“Today” (The Smashing Pumpkins cover):

“1979” (The Smashing Pumpkins cover):

“Tired of Sex”:

“Why Bother?”:

“You Gave Your Love to Me Softly”:

Setlist:

Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore (REO Speedwagon cover)

Say It Ain’t So

Pink Triangle

When I Come Around (Green Day cover)

Buddy Holly

Island In The Sun

Across The Sea

Today (Smashing Pumpkins cover)

Can’t Stop Partying

El Scorcho

The Good Life

Basket Case (Green Day cover)

Do You Wanna Get High?

Falling For You

L.A. Girlz

(Girl We Got A) Good Thing

1979 (Smashing Pumpkins cover)

Getchoo

Magic (B.o.B. cover featuring Rivers Cuomo)

Medicine For Melancholy

Sober Up (AJR cover featuring Rivers Cuomo)

No One Else

No Other One

Where Is My Mind (Pixies cover)

Tired Of Sex

Encore:

Why Bother?

Encore 2:

You Gave Your Love To Me Softly

Weezer are expected to release their new Black Album on May 25th.