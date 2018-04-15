Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller recreate Meet the Parents polygraph scene as Robert Mueller and Michael Cohen: Watch

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller on SNL

When it comes to casting the central figures of Donald Trump’s presidential administration, SNL has recruited some A-list talent. Melissa McCarthy famously portrayed disgraced press secretary Sean Spicer, Scarlett Johansson was cast as disgraced first daughter Ivanka Trump, Billy Murray appeared as disgraced senior advisor Steve Bannon, and of course, Alec Baldwin continues to play the disgraced orange goblin. On tonight’s episode, two more big names joined SNL’s Trump universe.

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro made surprise appearances during the show’s cold opening, playing Trump’s disgraced personal attorney Michael Cohen and special consul Robert Mueller, respectively. In the sketch, Stiller’s Cohen is subjected to a polygraph test, and in a nod to the actors’ past collaboration, there were several call backs to the similarly iconic scene in Meet the Parents. Watch it below.