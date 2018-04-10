Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce debut album, Hope Downs, share “Talking Straight” video: Watch

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Thanks to a pair of well-received EPs, rising indie rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have earned slots on the bills of premier festivals like the iconic Coachella and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. Now, the Melbourne natives are looking to further establish themselves with their debut album. It’s dubbed Hope Downs and expected to hit stores June 15th via beloved indie label Sub Pop Records.

Acclaimed single “Mainland” appears on the 10-track effort, as does today’s newly unveiled “Talking Straight”. An exuberant, charging energy drives the song home, as do its twisting guitars. The single was recorded in a house in the middle of the Northern NSW bush of Australia and touches on human loneliness, according to a statement from singer/guitarist Joe White. “The concept came about when I heard someone talking about the possibility of us, humans, being alone in the universe, and how sad that would be,” White explained. “The idea in this song is that we might be lonely, but we could be lonely together.”

Check it below its disco ball-filled music video, helmed by director Matt Sav.

Hope Downs Artwork:

Hope Downs Tracklist:

01. An Air Conditioned Man

02. Talking Straight

03. Mainland

04. Time In Common

05. Sister’s Jeans

06. Bellarine

07. Cappuccino City

08. Exclusive Grave

09. How Long?

10. The Hammer

After Coachella this weekend, RBCCF will continue to make their way across North America before hitting Europe toward the end of May. Check their full tour itinerary below.

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 2018 Tour Dates:

04/13-15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

04/20-22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

04/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/28 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

05/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement

05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

05/06 – Washington, DC @ DC9

05/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

05/11 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

05/17 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/20 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA

05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

05/24 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/27 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

05/29 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

05/31 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/05 – St. Albans, UK @ The Horn

06/06 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

06/07 – Guildford, UK @ Boileroom

06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound

08/11 – Reese-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

08/16 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival

08/17 – Bigginghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/18 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival