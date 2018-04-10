Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever announce debut album, Hope Downs, share “Talking Straight” video: Watch

Thanks to a pair of well-received EPs, rising indie rockers Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have earned slots on the bills of premier festivals like the iconic Coachella and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound. Now, the Melbourne natives are looking to further establish themselves with their debut album. It’s dubbed Hope Downs and expected to hit stores June 15th via beloved indie label Sub Pop Records.
Acclaimed single “Mainland” appears on the 10-track effort, as does today’s newly unveiled “Talking Straight”. An exuberant, charging energy drives the song home, as do its twisting guitars. The single was recorded in a house in the middle of the Northern NSW bush of Australia and touches on human loneliness, according to a statement from singer/guitarist Joe White. “The concept came about when I heard someone talking about the possibility of us, humans, being alone in the universe, and how sad that would be,” White explained. “The idea in this song is that we might be lonely, but we could be lonely together.”
Check it below its disco ball-filled music video, helmed by director Matt Sav.
Hope Downs Artwork:
Hope Downs Tracklist:
01. An Air Conditioned Man
02. Talking Straight
03. Mainland
04. Time In Common
05. Sister’s Jeans
06. Bellarine
07. Cappuccino City
08. Exclusive Grave
09. How Long?
10. The Hammer
After Coachella this weekend, RBCCF will continue to make their way across North America before hitting Europe toward the end of May. Check their full tour itinerary below.
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever 2018 Tour Dates:
04/13-15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
04/20-22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/28 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
04/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
05/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement
05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/05 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
05/06 – Washington, DC @ DC9
05/08 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
05/11 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
05/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
05/17 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival
05/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/20 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA
05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
05/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
05/24 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
05/27 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
05/29 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
05/31 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club
06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/05 – St. Albans, UK @ The Horn
06/06 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds
06/07 – Guildford, UK @ Boileroom
06/08 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Sound
08/11 – Reese-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival
08/16 – Trondheim, NO @ Pstereo Festival
08/17 – Bigginghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival