Roskilde Festival submits its entry for 2018 lineup of the year

Nine Inch Nails (Philip Cosores), Nick Cave (Ellie Pritts), St. Vincent (David Brendan Hall)

With Glastonbury taking a fallow year, Denmark’s Roskilde claims the mantle of being Europe’s biggest music festival this summer. This year’s lineup boasts over 175 artists playing across nine stages over the course of the festival’s four days. And they’re are many highlights. So many highlights.

Gorillaz, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Nine Inch Nails, Eminem, and Bruno Mars lead the way as this year’s headliners. Other notable acts include Massive Attack, My Bloody Valentine, David Byrne, St. Vincent, Cardi B, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Black Star (Mos Def and Talib Kweli), Charlotte Gainsbourg, Fleet Foxes, Fever Ray, and Interpol.

Also playing are Khalid, Dua Lipa, Vince Staples, Danny Brown, Mike Skinner (of The Streets), Joey Bada$$, Four Tet, Mogwai, Ben Frost, Descendents, Young Fathers, First Aid Kit, Touche Amore, Dead Cross, Oh Sees, Preoccupations, Stormzy, Clutch, Chelsea Wolfe, Laurel Halo, (Sandy) Alex G, The Hunna, Superorganism, and Nathan Fake, among others. Plus, Chelsea Manning will give a talk about rights and personal engagement.

Roskilde Festival goes July 4th-7th, 2018 in Roskilde, Denmark. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website.