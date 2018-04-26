Run the Jewels give heavy performance of “Thursday in the Danger Room” on Colbert: Watch

Run the Jewels on Colbert

Run the Jewels are known for fiery live performances, the kind of hard-hitting shows that make you want to light up a blunt and have a party. Sometimes they rock so hard you might forget that Killer Mike and El-P are actually incredibly thoughtful dudes (even if they make mistakes) who are masters of the rapped word. Last night on Colbert, they showed off that side with a performance of “Thursday in the Danger Room”.

El-P opened the appearance by saying the Run the Jewels 3 track was “dedicated to anyone who lost their life too soon.” The pair then delivered an intense rendition of the poignant song, which El-P closed out with another dedication, this time to his late friend and collaborator Camu Tao. Check out the performance below.

Killer Mike recently stirred controversy with an appearance on NRA TV. Meanwhile, El-P just announced he’d be scoring the the new Al Capone biopic from Josh Trank and Tom Hardy, Fonzo.