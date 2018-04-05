Ryley Walker shares new single “Opposite Middle”: Stream

Chicago singer-songwriter Ryley Walker is set to release his new album, Deafman Glance, on May 18th through Dead Oceans. After sharing the lead single, “Telluride Speed” back in February, he has followed up with a new track entitled “Opposite Middle”.
“‘Opposite Middle’ was the last tune written for the record,” says Walker. “At first it was slow. Like crawling pace. What a bummer that would have been, yeah? Somehow it worked itself out to become the only bonafide fast jammer on the record. I was thinking a lot about making my brain work better and the guitar playing of David Grubbs and Steve Hackett. I can’t play as well as either of them but I was thinking about it.”
Although there’s a looseness to the composition of “Opposite Middle”, the track still has a sense a focus centered around Walker’s soft-spoken vocals and psychedelic guitar licks. Hear it below.
Deafman Glance marks the follow-up to Walker’s 2016 full-length, Golden Sings That Have Been Sung. Pre-order it here. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Deafman Glance Artwork:
Deafman Glance Tracklist:
01. In Castle Dome
02. 22 Days
03. Accommodations
04. Can’t Ask Why
05. Opposite Middle
06. Telluride Speed
07. Expired
08. Rocks on Rainbow
09. Spoil with the Rest
In anticipation of the release, Walker will embark on a US tour with Calexico during April and May, culminating in a pair of hometown record release shows. After appearing at scattered European festival dates in July, he will return for another U.S. run this fall. In November, Walker will kick off a proper European trek. Check out the complete itinerary below.
Ryley Walker 2018 Tour Dates:
04/10 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
04/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective
04/13 – Marfa, TX @ Marfa Myths
04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
04/16 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
04/19 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *
04/21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *
04/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill *
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater *
04/27 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *
04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/29 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom *
04/30 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony *
05/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *
05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *
05/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *
05/04 – Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight
05/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings
05/06 – Columbia, SC @ IF Art Gallery
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Hungry Brain #
05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Hungry Brain #
07/15 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Festival
07/18 – Helsinki, FI @ G Livelab
07/19-22 – Salisbury, UK @ Larmer Tree Festival
07/22 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome To the Village
07/24 – Munich, DE @ Milla
07/26 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana-bi
09/12 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone Café
09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
09/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Foundry
09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
09/21 – San Francisco @ The Chapel
09/22 – Big Sur, CA @ Freaks of The Festival
09/24 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
09/26 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
09/27 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens – Great Escape Series
09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/29 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery
10/02 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag
10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
10/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
10/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Backroom @ Colectivo
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
11/07 – Aarhus, DK @ Atlas
11/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/09-10 – Wangels, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender
11/13 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
11/14 – Köln, DE @ Artheater
11/15 – Bern, CH @ ISC Club
11/16 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
11/16-17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park
11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Sidecar
11/20 – Madrid, ES @ El Intruso
11/21 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X
11/22 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
11/24 – San Sebastian, ES @ Badabada
11/27 – London, UK @ Scala
11/28 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
11/29 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
11/30 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market
12/01 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
* = w/ Calexico
# = Record Release Show