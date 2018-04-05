Ryley Walker shares new single “Opposite Middle”: Stream

Ryley Walker, photo by Evan Jenkins

Chicago singer-songwriter Ryley Walker is set to release his new album, Deafman Glance, on May 18th through Dead Oceans. After sharing the lead single, “Telluride Speed” back in February, he has followed up with a new track entitled “Opposite Middle”.

“‘Opposite Middle’ was the last tune written for the record,” says Walker. “At first it was slow. Like crawling pace. What a bummer that would have been, yeah? Somehow it worked itself out to become the only bonafide fast jammer on the record. I was thinking a lot about making my brain work better and the guitar playing of David Grubbs and Steve Hackett. I can’t play as well as either of them but I was thinking about it.”

Although there’s a looseness to the composition of “Opposite Middle”, the track still has a sense a focus centered around Walker’s soft-spoken vocals and psychedelic guitar licks. Hear it below.

Deafman Glance marks the follow-up to Walker’s 2016 full-length, Golden Sings That Have Been Sung. Pre-order it here. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Deafman Glance Artwork:

Deafman Glance Tracklist:

01. In Castle Dome

02. 22 Days

03. Accommodations

04. Can’t Ask Why

05. Opposite Middle

06. Telluride Speed

07. Expired

08. Rocks on Rainbow

09. Spoil with the Rest

In anticipation of the release, Walker will embark on a US tour with Calexico during April and May, culminating in a pair of hometown record release shows. After appearing at scattered European festival dates in July, he will return for another U.S. run this fall. In November, Walker will kick off a proper European trek. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Ryley Walker 2018 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

04/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

04/13 – Marfa, TX @ Marfa Myths

04/15 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

04/16 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

04/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

04/19 – El Paso, TX @ Tricky Falls *

04/21 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *

04/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill *

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater *

04/27 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre *

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

04/29 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom *

04/30 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony *

05/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

05/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

05/03 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater *

05/04 – Ashville, NC @ The Mothlight

05/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

05/06 – Columbia, SC @ IF Art Gallery

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge *

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Hungry Brain #

05/19 – Chicago, IL @ Hungry Brain #

07/15 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Festival

07/18 – Helsinki, FI @ G Livelab

07/19-22 – Salisbury, UK @ Larmer Tree Festival

07/22 – Leeuwarden, NL @ Welcome To the Village

07/24 – Munich, DE @ Milla

07/26 – Ravenna, IT @ Hana-bi

09/12 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone Café

09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

09/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Foundry

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

09/21 – San Francisco @ The Chapel

09/22 – Big Sur, CA @ Freaks of The Festival

09/24 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

09/26 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

09/27 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Gardens – Great Escape Series

09/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/29 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Downtown Artery

10/02 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag

10/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

10/05 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

10/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Backroom @ Colectivo

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

11/07 – Aarhus, DK @ Atlas

11/08 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/09-10 – Wangels, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/13 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/14 – Köln, DE @ Artheater

11/15 – Bern, CH @ ISC Club

11/16 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

11/16-17 – Rust, DE @ Rolling Stone Park

11/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Sidecar

11/20 – Madrid, ES @ El Intruso

11/21 – Sevilla, ES @ Sala X

11/22 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

11/24 – San Sebastian, ES @ Badabada

11/27 – London, UK @ Scala

11/28 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

11/29 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

11/30 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

12/01 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

12/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

* = w/ Calexico

# = Record Release Show