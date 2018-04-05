Saba unleashes new album Care For Me: Stream

Saba, photo by Evan Brown

Today, Chicago-based rapper Saba celebrates the release of his new album, Care For Me. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full.

The new full-length follows 2016’s Bucket List Project and marks Saba’s first release since the untimely passing of fellow PIVOT member Walter Long Jr., a.k.a. John Walt. Along with grappling with mortality and loss, the MC examines his own inner anxieties throughout the effort’s 10 tracks.

(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2018)

In the studio, Saba was joined by producers Daoud and DaeDaePIVOT. Chance the Rapper guests on the song “Logout” while TheMIND pops in to contribute on the single “Busy”.

Next week, Saba will kick off a North American tour in support of Care For Me. Find all the dates here.

Care For Me Artwork:

Care For Me Tracklist:

01. Busy (feat. theMIND) / Sirens

02. Broken Girls

03. LIFE

04. Calligraphy

05. Fighter (feat. Kaina)

06. Smile

07. Logout (feat. Chance the Rapper)

08. Grey

09. Prom/King

10. Heaven