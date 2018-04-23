Screaming Females announce new tour dates for 2018

Screaming Females, photo by Sasha Geffen

Screaming Females let loose their new album, All At Once, in February. The savage release marked their seventh overall and their “most expansive and imaginative work to date” (it was also one of our readers’ most anticipated of the year). Now, the New Jersey punks have announced a fresh batch of UK and US fall tour dates behind the LP.

A majority of the new UK shows are in September and feature stops in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, and London. The US gigs, meanwhile, span the month of October and include Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Charlotte, Baltimore, and Brooklyn. This new set of dates follows a brief stint in Europe and is sure to showcase Screaming Females’ renowned live show.

Consult the band’s full itinerary below.

Screaming Females 2018 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggos

05/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %

05/19 – Liege, BE @ Kultura

05/20 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hll

05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

05/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

05/23 – London, UK @ Oslo

05/24 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin

05/26 – Paris, FR @ Espace B

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Sugar Factory

05/28 – Koln, DE @ Buman & SOHN

05/29 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

06/23 – Lansing, MI @ Three Stacks Music Festival

07/06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

07/07 – Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

07/08 – Worcester, MA @ Ralph’s Rock Diner

08/30-09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds 2

09/03 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2

09/04 – Edinburg, UK @ Mash House

09/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/06 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

09/08 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

09/09 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach

09/10 – Oxford, UK @ The Cellar

09/11 – London, UK @ The 100 Club

09/28 – Lancaster, PA @ American Bar & Grill

09/29 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

10/02 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/04 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/07 – Arcata, CA @ Outerspace

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/10 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room

10/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/14 – San Pedro, CA @ Recess Ops.

10/15 – Pomona, CA @ TBD

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space

10/17 – Las Cruces, NM @ Art Obscura

10/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/19 – Bryan, TN @ Grand Stafford Theater

10/20 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

10/21 – Little Rock, AR @ Low Key Arts

10/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Bar

10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

% = w/ The Breeders

To coincide with the tour news, Screaming Females have also shared a remix of “End of My Bloodline” featuring Sammus & Moor Mother.

Be sure to revisit All At Once single “Glass House”: