Screaming Females announce new tour dates for 2018

Screaming Females let loose their new album, All At Once, in February. The savage release marked their seventh overall and their “most expansive and imaginative work to date” (it was also one of our readers’ most anticipated of the year). Now, the New Jersey punks have announced a fresh batch of UK and US fall tour dates behind the LP.
A majority of the new UK shows are in September and feature stops in Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, and London. The US gigs, meanwhile, span the month of October and include Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Charlotte, Baltimore, and Brooklyn. This new set of dates follows a brief stint in Europe and is sure to showcase Screaming Females’ renowned live show.
Consult the band’s full itinerary below.
Screaming Females 2018 Tour Dates:
04/24 – Chattanooga, TN @ Sluggos
05/01 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 %
05/19 – Liege, BE @ Kultura
05/20 – Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hll
05/21 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
05/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
05/23 – London, UK @ Oslo
05/24 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05/25 – Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Ruin
05/26 – Paris, FR @ Espace B
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Sugar Factory
05/28 – Koln, DE @ Buman & SOHN
05/29 – Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
06/23 – Lansing, MI @ Three Stacks Music Festival
07/06 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
07/07 – Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom
07/08 – Worcester, MA @ Ralph’s Rock Diner
08/30-09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds 2
09/03 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny 2
09/04 – Edinburg, UK @ Mash House
09/05 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/06 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
09/07 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
09/08 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange
09/09 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach
09/10 – Oxford, UK @ The Cellar
09/11 – London, UK @ The 100 Club
09/28 – Lancaster, PA @ American Bar & Grill
09/29 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/01 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
10/02 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/04 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/07 – Arcata, CA @ Outerspace
10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10/10 – Albany, CA @ Ivy Room
10/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
10/13 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/14 – San Pedro, CA @ Recess Ops.
10/15 – Pomona, CA @ TBD
10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Trunk Space
10/17 – Las Cruces, NM @ Art Obscura
10/18 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/19 – Bryan, TN @ Grand Stafford Theater
10/20 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
10/21 – Little Rock, AR @ Low Key Arts
10/23 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn Bar
10/24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone
10/25 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
10/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
% = w/ The Breeders
To coincide with the tour news, Screaming Females have also shared a remix of “End of My Bloodline” featuring Sammus & Moor Mother.
Be sure to revisit All At Once single “Glass House”: