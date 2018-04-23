Shania Twain says she would have voted for Trump, immediately apologizes

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is not an American citizen, but if she was she would have voted for Trump. At least, that’s what the Canadian country music star told the Guardian in a newly published profile.

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” Twain is quoted as saying. “Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bull—-. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Hours later, however, Twain was attempting to clean up her remarks. She took to Twitter, where the hashtag #ShaniaTwainCancelled was trending, to offer a mea culpa to her left-leaning fans. As Twain explained it, the question was “unexpected” and she regrets not “giving my response more context.”

Twin emphasized that she’s “passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I’ve made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.”

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him,” she added. “I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018

Watch Twain’s video for “That Don’t Impress Me Much”: