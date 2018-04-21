Sigur Rós announce limited-edition vinyl releases featuring new music

Sigur Rós, photo by Lior Phillips

To coincide with their inaugural Norður og Niður Festival in Iceland late last year, Sigur Rós released limited edition vinyl featuring new or unreleased music from the band and its associates. Until now, only attendees of the festival were in possession of these pieces of wax. However, beginning tomorrow, fans across the world can grab their own copies.

The releases include Route One, featuring musical highlights from Sigur Rós’ 24-hour “Slow TV” event in 2016; Liminal Remixes, comprising “extraordinary never-before-heard ambient versions of some Sigur Rós classics” put together by Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi, frequent collaborator Alex Somers, and composer Paul Corley; the first-ever vinyl pressing of Jónsi and Somers’ All Animals EP; and a new, untitled album from Somers. Each release comes packaged in custom handmade sleeves designed by Icelandic artist Sigga Bjorg.

The vinyl will be available in select record stores across the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand for Record Store Day (April 21st). Limited quanities will then be made available to US and Canadian fans via XL Recordings’ web store beginning April 23rd at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Beyond these new releases, Sigur Rós contributed new music to the most recent season of Black Mirror, and are also providing music for Jonas Åkerlund’s upcoming film, Lords of Chaos.

Sigur Rós’ Record Store Day Releases: