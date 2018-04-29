Sigur Rós’ Route One, Jónsi’s All Animals EP arrive on streaming services

Sigur Rós

To coincide with their first-ever Norður og Niður Festival in Iceland late last year, Sigur Rós released limited edition vinyl featuring new or unreleased music from the band and its associates. Earlier this month, several of the titles were reissued for Record Store Day. Now, two of the releases — Sigur Rós’ Route One and Jónsi and Alex Somers’ All Animals EP — are now available on digital streaming services. Take a listen below.

Route One

“On the longest day of summer 2016, Sigur Rós drove the whole way round Iceland’s ring road, broadcasting the entire 1332km journey live on Youtube. The soundtrack to this “slow tv” adventure was created using generative music software taking the multi-track stems of the Sigur Rós song ‘Óveður’ and endlessly reinventing them to create new and unpredictable musical directions in real time. The very best moments from the 24 hour journey have now been pared down to a single album of great and reflective beauty. Eight tracks.”

All Animals EP

“Long-deleted 33-minute EP from Jónsi and Alex Somers, All Animals was released as a limited edition bonus CD within the initial pressing of 2009’s Riceboy Sleeps album. Never before been made available on vinyl.”