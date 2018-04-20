Sleep release surprise album The Sciences: Stream

Sleep

Stoner metal legends Sleep have surprise released a new album, The Sciences, just in time for 4/20. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Announced less than 24 hours ago, the six-track effort marks the outfit’s first material since sharing “The Clarity” back in 2014 through Adult Swim’s Singles Series. It’s also Sleep’s first LP since the iconic Dopesmoker, which was unofficially released around the early 2000s before finally receiving a proper reissue in 2012.

(Read: Desert Daze 2017 Festival Review: Top 10 Sets)

The Sciences, featuring songs like “The Botanist” and “Marijuanaut’s Theme”, is out through Jack White’s own Third Man Records. In support, Sleep will soon head out on a lengthy tour across North America and Europe; see the whole itinerary here.

The Sciences Artwork:

The Sciences Tracklist:

01. The Sciences

02. Marijuanaut’s Theme

03. Sonic Titan

04. Antarcticans Thawed

05. Giza Butler

06. The Botanist