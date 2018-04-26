Snail Mail share new single “Heat Wave” and video: Watch

Snail Mail

Snail Mail, the moody, guitar-forward project of singer-songwriter Lindsey Jordan, announced its debut LP last month. Called Lush, the effort arrives on June 8th via Matador Records. We previously heard the heartfelt “Pristine”, and now Jordan has shared a music video for sophomore single “Heat Wave”.

A slow-burning heartache with a scorching chorus, “Heat Wave” highlights Jordan’s confident guitar work and yearning vocals. “I’m feeling low/ I’m not into sometimes,” she sings at song’s end, the lyrics saying much with only a few words. Brandon Herman’s video showcases Jordan’s more playful side, with the singer squaring off against a quartet of imposing hockey players on an ice rink. Jordan’s skating skills are on point, as are her on-ice brawling skills. Watch it below.