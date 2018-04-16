Solange unveils new performance art piece Metatronia

Solange, photo by Tim Mosenfelder

Solange has helmed a new performance art piece called Metatronia. On display at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, it’s an interdisciplinary dance and sculpture project featuring dancers from California State University.

“Metatronia explores the process, and mapping of creation,” Solange notes in artist statement on the Hammer Museum website. “The piece is an exercise on following the intuitive force that guides us, helping us to create space, and silence the mind to create the work. Continuing my practices and interest in exploring the relationship of movement and architecture as a meditation, Metatronia centers around building frequency and creating charge through visual storytelling.”

Solange was involved in all aspects of Metatronia’s creation. She directed the piece, assisted Griffen Frazen in sculpture design, and scored the music with the help of John Kirby. Gerard & Kelly provided the choreography.

“It’s been a dream to build modular sculptures that can tour, interact, and engage with the public … and I truly can’t thank you all for this support and space to evolve with these practices,” Solange wrote further on one of her Instagram posts about the art piece, which is presented in partnership with Uniqlo.

Find a clip as well as some pictures of the installation below. A full video of the performance can be found on the museum’s website.

Solange’s last album came with 2016’s excellent A Seat at the Table. This past weekend she joined older sister Beyoncé for her show-stopping Coachella 2018 headlining performance.