Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron to reunite for first time since Chris Cornell’s passing

The Soundgarden bandmates will join MC5's Wayne Kramer for a 50th anniversary performance of Kick Out the Jams at Denmark's NorthSide Festival

on April 21, 2018, 11:58am
Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden
Surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil and Matt Cameron haven’t performed together since the passing of frontman Chris Cornell in May 2017. This summer, however, Thayil and Cameron will once again share the stage when they accompany MC5’s Wayne Kramer for a performance at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival.

As previously reported, Thayil was recruited to play guitar for Kramer’s “MC50” tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of MC5’s Kick Out the Jams. Former Fugazi member Brendan Canty will play drums for the majority of the dates, but not for the band’s appearance at NorthSide Festival on June 8th. Instead, Thayil’s Soundgarden bandmate Matt Cameron will sit behind the kit. The performance will also feature legendary producer Don Was on bass and vocalist Marcus Duran of  Zen Guerrilla.

MC50 with Matt Cameron

