Soundtrack for Stephen King’s It TV series getting first-ever vinyl release

Waxwork Records is back with another exclusive vinyl reissue of a classic horror soundtrack. The label has today announced the very first vinyl pressing of Richard Bellis’ award-winning score to the 1990 TV mini-series adaptation of Stephen King’s It.
On sale now, Waxwork’s It OST comes pressed to three slabs of “balloon” colored vinyl: red, blue, and yellow. They’re all housed in a tri-fold jacket featuring King-approved artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin. Also included is a 12-inch x 12-inch printed insert of a copy of The Derry News with the headline “All’s Well in Derry!”, so you can make your very own paper boat.
Bellis won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Mini-Series for the It score, and Waxwork has been working for over a year to bring it to vinyl for the first time. As a preview of the fruits of that labor, we’re premiering two freshly remastered tracks from the OST, “The Fog” and “The Sewer Hole”, below.
Below, find the complete OST tracklist and a look at the gorgeous, creepy packaging.
IT OST Vinyl Artwork:
IT OST Vinyl Tracklist:
Side A
01. Main Title Part I
02. Enter The Clown
03. Georgie Dies
04. Ben Gets The News
05. Punks
06. I Hate It Here
07. Bedroom Jazz Source
Side B
08. The Slap
09. Die If You Try
10. Richie’s Talk Show Play Off
11. The Beast – First Encounter
12. Mike Remembers
13. Mike Joins The Group
14. Pennywise
15. Circus Source
Side C
16. Target Practice
17. The Sewer Hole
18. Stan Gets Nabbed
19. The Fog
20. The Pact
21. Stan’s Suicide
22. End Credits Part I
Side D
23. Main Title Part II
24. The Graves
25. Library Balloons
26. Ben’s Flashback
27. Skeleton On The Pond
28. Guillory’s Muzak
29. Hydrox
30. Audra
31. Fortune Cookie
Side E
32. Silver Flyer
33. Leftover Stan
34. Henry And Belch
35. Every Thirty Years
36. Audra Arrives
37. This Time It’s For Real
38. The Smell Of Death
Side F
39. Something’s Coming
40. The Spider’s Web
41. Hi Ho Silver
42. End Credits Part II