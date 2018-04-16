Soundtrack for Stephen King’s It TV series getting first-ever vinyl release

IT TV Series OST Vinyl

Waxwork Records is back with another exclusive vinyl reissue of a classic horror soundtrack. The label has today announced the very first vinyl pressing of Richard Bellis’ award-winning score to the 1990 TV mini-series adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

On sale now, Waxwork’s It OST comes pressed to three slabs of “balloon” colored vinyl: red, blue, and yellow. They’re all housed in a tri-fold jacket featuring King-approved artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin. Also included is a 12-inch x 12-inch printed insert of a copy of The Derry News with the headline “All’s Well in Derry!”, so you can make your very own paper boat.

(Read: 10 Essential Horror Movie Scores)

Bellis won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Mini-Series for the It score, and Waxwork has been working for over a year to bring it to vinyl for the first time. As a preview of the fruits of that labor, we’re premiering two freshly remastered tracks from the OST, “The Fog” and “The Sewer Hole”, below.

To celebrate this incredible release, we’re going to help bring it home to you so you can float too. We’re giving away two (2) copies of Waxwork Records’ vinyl reissue of the It OST. To enter, simply fill out the widget below. You can also snag a copy for yourself at Waxwork’s website.

Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.

Below, find the complete OST tracklist and a look at the gorgeous, creepy packaging.

IT OST Vinyl Artwork:

IT OST Vinyl Tracklist:

Side A

01. Main Title Part I

02. Enter The Clown

03. Georgie Dies

04. Ben Gets The News

05. Punks

06. I Hate It Here

07. Bedroom Jazz Source

Side B

08. The Slap

09. Die If You Try

10. Richie’s Talk Show Play Off

11. The Beast – First Encounter

12. Mike Remembers

13. Mike Joins The Group

14. Pennywise

15. Circus Source

Side C

16. Target Practice

17. The Sewer Hole

18. Stan Gets Nabbed

19. The Fog

20. The Pact

21. Stan’s Suicide

22. End Credits Part I

Side D

23. Main Title Part II

24. The Graves

25. Library Balloons

26. Ben’s Flashback

27. Skeleton On The Pond

28. Guillory’s Muzak

29. Hydrox

30. Audra

31. Fortune Cookie

Side E

32. Silver Flyer

33. Leftover Stan

34. Henry And Belch

35. Every Thirty Years

36. Audra Arrives

37. This Time It’s For Real

38. The Smell Of Death

Side F

39. Something’s Coming

40. The Spider’s Web

41. Hi Ho Silver

42. End Credits Part II