St. Vincent debuts “blistering” new stage show, briefly covers Nine Inch Nails at Coachella 2018: Watch

St. Vincent debuted a new stage show at Coachella 2018 this past weekend. The setup boasted futuristic flashing lights and something of an ominous, almost industrial-like atmosphere.

Speaking backstage on the Coachella live stream, Annie Clark described the setup as “like a blistering, disturbing rock show.” Comparing it to her more recent gigs, she also said that it was an intentional “180”, with “an entirely different creative concept with a full band.”

Rather fittingly, during the debut of this new show, Clark managed to pay homage to a band known for their own “blistering, disturbing rock” shows. While kicking off her song “Rattlesnake”, Clark slipped in a very brief cover of “Heresy” by Nine Inch Nails. It was just two to three whispered lines, but felt like a moment in which her set came full circle. What’s more, as many on reddit have pointed out, Clark’s new setup looks a bit similar to the one NIN rolled out back in 2013 for their tour behind Hesitation Marks.

Below, watch the “Rattlesnake”/”Heresy” clip in question (the cover takes place within the first 10 seconds and may require you to crank up your volume). Also see her performances of “Masseduction” and “Slow Disco”.

Clark’s Coachella performance was in support of Masseduction, one of the Top 50 Albums of 2017.