St. Vincent soundtracks 360-degree “experiential film” Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions

An adaptation of a 1884 novella of the same name, the film premiered at Coachella last weekend

on April 16, 2018, 1:30pm
St. Vincent, photo by Natalie Somekh
Friday night saw St. Vincent debut an incredible new live show at Coachella, but her performance wasn’t her only contribution to the festival. Annie Clark’s music could also be heard inside a giant projection dome as part of an “360 experiential film” called Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions.

Based on a 1884 novella of the same name, the short film features a score by St. Vincent. The project was directed and adapted by Justin Bolognino. Though the original story was focused on a protagonist called A Square, Bolognino’s film makes use of modern technology by following A Cube through a trio of three-dimensional worlds: Timeland, Mindland, and Voidland.

After making its debut at Coachella this weekend, Flatland will next screen at Panorama Music Festival on July 27th-29th. Watch a trailer below.

