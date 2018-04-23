St. Vincent shares her 34 favorite books

St. Vincent

Annie Clark loves reading as much as she does listening to and making music. It’s why she named her musical persona St. Vincent after the hospital where poet Dylan Thomas died, after all. (Or, at least, why she named herself after the Nick Cave lyric that mentions said hospital.) It’s also why she’s appeared on KLRX Radio’s Unbound Book Club podcast numerous times discussing her favorite works of literature. Now, thanks to Radical Reads, you too can follow in Clark’s literary path by perusing a list of her 34 favorite books.

The list runs the gamut from classic works (Mark Twain’s The Mysterious Stranger, Earnest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises) to tales of rock and roll (Patti Smith’s Just Kids, Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain’s Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk). Theatrical works also make the list, like The Collected Plays by Tennessee Williams; “I was a lusty kid who loved Tennessee Williams plays,” says Clark. “Sexy plays.” She even throws love on Tina Fey (Bossypants) and shade on Scientology (Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, And The Prison Of Belief by Lawrence Wright).

Find the complete list below, including a few episodes of Unbound Book Club in which St. Vincent discusses the books she loves.

White Girls by Hilton Als

Malcolm X At Oxford Union: Radical Politics In A Global Era by Saladin Ambar

A Lover’s Discourse by Roland Barthes

Mythologies by Roland Barthes

The Aleph by Jorge Luis Borges

The Night of the Gun by David Carr

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion

The White Album by Joan Didion

The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion

Bossypants by Tina Fey

The Magus by John Fowles

Just Kids by Patti Smith

The Journals of Spalding Gray by Spalding Gray

The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

How Should A Person Be? by Sheila Heti

Animal Love by Werner Herzog

The Conquest of the Useless: Reflections from the Making of Fitzcarraldo by Werner Herzog

Air Guitar by David Hickey

The Mysterious Stranger by Mark Twain

The Age of Spiritual Machines by Ray Kurzweil

Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk by Legs McNeil & Gillian McCain

Bark by Lorrie Moore

Birds Of America by Lorrie Moore

I Am the New Black by Tracy Morgan

The Art of Cruelty: A Reckoning by Maggie Nelson

Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust

Sex at Dawn by Christopher Ryan

The Collected Poems by Dylan Thomas

Submission by Michel Houellebecq

When Marina Abramovic Dies by James Westcott

The Collected Plays by Tennessee Williams

Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, And The Prison Of Belief by Lawrence Wright