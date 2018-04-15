Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks preview new album Sparkle Horse on Live From Here: Stream

Stephen Malkmus, photo by Giovanni Duca

Live From Here, the weekly radio variety show formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion, returned with a new episode recorded live from The Town Hal in New York City on Saturday night. The guest list included Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, who played three songs from their upcoming album Sparkle Horse, specifically: “Refute”, “Solid Silk”, and “Middle America”. Additionally, they performed “Jenny And The Ess-Dog” from Malkmus’ 2001 debut solo album. You can replay the full episode here, or watch a replay of the live stream below.

