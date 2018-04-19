Stoner metal heroes Sleep announce new album, The Sciences, and it’s out tomorrow

Sleep

If J. Cole dropping a surprise album on 4/20 didn’t already have your bong quivering, the announcement that stoner metal legends Sleep would be doing the same most certainly will. The album, titled The Sciences, was first teased in November of last year, when the band posted a message in morse code saying they had almost finished recording. After much anticipation, the six-track LP arrives tomorrow via Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Sciences marks the outfit’s first new song since they shared “The Clarity” via Adult Swim Singles in 2014. It’s also their first LP since the storied Dopesmoker, which was unofficially released around the turn of the century before receiving a proper reissue in 2012.

In support of the new album, which contains songs like “Marijuanaut’s Theme” and “The Botanist”, Sleep will be headlining a massive tour of North America and Europe. See the full list of dates, as well as The Sciences‘ artwork and tracklist, below.

The Sciences Artwork:

The Sciences Tracklist:

01. The Sciences

02. Marijuanaut’s Theme

03. Sonic Titan

04. Antarcticans Thawed

05. Giza Butler

06. The Botanist

Sleep 2018 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)

05/16 – Bonn Düdingen, CH @ Café Bad

05/18 – Munchen, DE @ Technikum (im Werksviertel Mitte)

05/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

05/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

05/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset – Stor sal

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ SO 36

05/26 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ballroom

05/28 – London, UK @ O2 Empire Shepherds Bush

06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

06/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

06/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

07/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

07/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale

07/30 – Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

08/30-09/02 – Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival