Stoner metal heroes Sleep announce new album, The Sciences, and it’s out tomorrow

If J. Cole dropping a surprise album on 4/20 didn’t already have your bong quivering, the announcement that stoner metal legends Sleep would be doing the same most certainly will. The album, titled The Sciences, was first teased in November of last year, when the band posted a message in morse code saying they had almost finished recording. After much anticipation, the six-track LP arrives tomorrow via Jack White’s Third Man Records.
Sciences marks the outfit’s first new song since they shared “The Clarity” via Adult Swim Singles in 2014. It’s also their first LP since the storied Dopesmoker, which was unofficially released around the turn of the century before receiving a proper reissue in 2012.
In support of the new album, which contains songs like “Marijuanaut’s Theme” and “The Botanist”, Sleep will be headlining a massive tour of North America and Europe. See the full list of dates, as well as The Sciences‘ artwork and tracklist, below.
The Sciences Artwork:
The Sciences Tracklist:
01. The Sciences
02. Marijuanaut’s Theme
03. Sonic Titan
04. Antarcticans Thawed
05. Giza Butler
06. The Botanist
Sleep 2018 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo (Parc de la Villette)
05/16 – Bonn Düdingen, CH @ Café Bad
05/18 – Munchen, DE @ Technikum (im Werksviertel Mitte)
05/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
05/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
05/22 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
05/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset – Stor sal
05/25 – Berlin, DE @ SO 36
05/26 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ballroom
05/28 – London, UK @ O2 Empire Shepherds Bush
06/05 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
06/06 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
06/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
07/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
07/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale
07/30 – Toronto, Canada @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
08/30-09/02 – Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots Festival