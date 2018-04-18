Stranger Things casts Cary Elwes, Jake Busey for forthcoming third season

Stranger Things

As Netflix horror series Stranger Things grows in popularity, so too does its ensemble. After announcing that Priah Ferguson’s Erica, the younger sister of Caleb McLaughlin’s Lucas, would be promoted to a series regular alongside Maya Hawke’s Robin, the streaming giant has announced two new additions to the world in cherished character actor Cary Elwes and the always welcome Jake Busey.

Elwes, an ’80s icon due to his role in The Princess Bride, will fit snugly into the show’s nostalgia-driven world as Hawkins’ mayor, who Netflix describes as “handsome, slick, and sleazy” and a “classic ’80s politician.”

Busey, on the other hand, will play a local journalist with “questionable morals,” which makes one wonder if he’ll blend in with Brett Gelman’s kooky conspiracy theorist from last season.

With these announcements, the show continues a precedent of tapping beloved, underutilized actors to round out the world of Hawkins, Indiana. Last season, the gang was joined not only by Gelman, but also Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.

Plot details remain somewhat scarce, though executive producer Shawn Levy has confirmed that it will take place roughly one year after the second season, with events circling around the release of Back to the Future in the summer of 1985. He also says that the main cast’s romantic entanglements will serve as a backdrop to the action. “Mike and Eleven are going strong, so that’s a relationship that continues,” he said. “And same for Mad Max and Lucas but, then again, they’re like 13 or 14-year olds, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple or stable relationships, and there’s fun to that instability.”

Also, “Dad Steve” (Joe Keery) will be back, as will bad boy Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and his sweet, sweet Camaro. Consider us excited.

Stranger Things’ third season will arrive sometime in 2019.