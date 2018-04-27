Stranger Things officially begins production on season three

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix)

Let’s just get this out of the way upfront: we have no idea when Stranger Things 3 will actually premiere on Netflix. We doubt it’s Halloween once again, considering that according to Netflix’s new video announcement, production on the “second sequel” to the cultural phenomenon only kicked off last week.

It was inevitable that Stranger Things would return once more, to hearken back to a simpler time when horror movies weren’t just horror movies, they were almost uniformly set in the American midwest, and a group of kids was our best defense against the forces of intra-universal evil and destruction. After Stranger Things 2 pulled the sort of numbers that TV networks dream about these days, it was simply a matter of “when” and not “if” we’d get news of the brothers Duffer returning to Hawkins, Indiana for more.

As with the first sequel season, everybody’s favorite kid gang will be joined by a handful of new faces; the hyper-dramatic announcement video offers a first look at S3 stars Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Maya Hawke. Otherwise, everybody you know and adore is back at the table, and well on their way back to the Upside Down. Again, Stranger Things 3 won’t be out for a while, but you’d better believe that Netflix will be making you abundantly aware of its oncoming presence the second there’s some footage to show off.

Below, listen to Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard discuss the upcoming third season on Kyle Meredith With…: