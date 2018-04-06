Sudan Archives announces Sink EP, shares “Nont For Sale”: Stream

Sudan Archives

Budding musicians often teach themselves how to play guitar or piano. It’s rarer, however, to encounter a musician who taught themselves violin. But that’s exactly what Sudan Archives (née Brittney Denise Parks), an LA by way of Ohio songwriter, did, refining her style by studying African musicians like Asim Gorashi, Ali Farka Touré, and Juldeh Camarah. She released her self-titled debut last year, and now she’s back with a follow-up EP.

It’s called Sink, and the artist says the title is indicative of the music itself. “‘Sink’ describes the way I want my music to make you feel,” she said in a press statement. “It’s inspired by my love of fluidity, movement of jellyfish and water.” It arrives on May 25th via Stones Throw.

Sudan Archives has also shared the EP’s first single, “Nont For Sale”, a striking track that pairs precise string plucks with a skittering beat and atmospheric vocals that reflect on a toxic friendship. “I don’t like leeches/ All that nonsense gon’ get back with ya/ Don’t got time for snitches/ You’re pullin’ me down, thought you was my sista,” she sings. Listen to it below.

Sudan Archives will appear at a number of festivals this year, including Coachella, FYF Fest, Best Kept Secret, and FORM Arcosanti.