Sufjan Stevens performs “Mystery of Love”, “Tonya Harding” on Live From Here: Stream

Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores

On the heels of his performance at the Academy Awards last month, Sufjan Stevens was back on stage Saturday night for an appearance on Live From Here (the public radio variety show formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion).

Stevens performed two of the songs he contributed to Call Me By Your Name, the Oscar-nominated “Mystery of Love” and “Visions of Gideon”, as well as “Tonya Harding” and “Heirloom” from his All Delighted People EP. He also sang a hymn that he grew up singing in the United Methodist Church.

You can listen to the full episode here.