Summerfest reveals its absolutely stacked 2018 lineup

Milwaukee’s Summerfest bills itself as being “the world’s largest music festival,” with upwards of 850,000 people expected to descend on Henry Maier Festival Park to watch 800 acts perform across 12 stages over the course of the festival’s 11-day run.

Each night, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will serve as the festival’s main stage, featuring headlining performances from Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Dave Matthews Band, J. Cole, and Imagine Dragons. Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline a night, as will James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. Charli XCX will also take the stage as an opening act for Shawn Mendes.

Meanwhile, the festival’s ground stage lineup promises Janelle Monáe, Kesha, The Flaming Lips, Pixies, Grizzly Bear, Spoon, Greta Van Fleet, Phantogram, Chromeo, Social Distortion, Hurray for The Riff Raff, GoldLink, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Candlebox, Meat Puppets, Sunflower Bean, Soccer Mommy, and Nick Lowe featuring Los Straitjackets.

Also playing are Foster the People, Benjamin Booker, Cheap Trick, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Rick Springfield, Jethro Tull, Tory Lanez, Nelly, DJ Jazzy Jeff, BØRNS, The Crystal Method, George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings, Mayer Hawthorne, Matthew Sweet, Gin Blossoms, Welshly Arms, Lit, Sugar Hill Gang and Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio Furious 5, Ash, A Flock of Seagulls, The Soul Rebels, Yonder Mountain String Band, Louis the Child, Knox Fortune, and The Wombats, among others.

Summerfest 2018 goes down June 27th – July 1st and July 3rd – 8th. Tickets are on sale through the festival’s website (note: tickets to the amphitheater shows are sold separately).